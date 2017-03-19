Edna Mae Davis Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Edna Mae Davis, age 71, died at her home on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

She was born on August 27, 1945 in Steubenville, Ohio the daughter of Dorothy (Ewaskey) and George A. Plance.

Formerly of Toronto, Ohio, Edna was a 1963 graduate of Follansbee High School in West Virginia.

On February 2, 1999 she married Dennis Carl Davis.

Edna was a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over twenty years in Toronto and retired in 1999 when she moved to Andover.

She is a member of the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church. Edna was also a member of the Retired National Rural Letter Carrier Association and of the Hancock County Sportsman Club in West Virginia. She enjoyed going camping and gardening.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Plance.

Survivors include her husband of eighteen years, Dennis C. Davis of Andover, Ohio; a daughter, Michele L. (Tyliene) Deptula of Andover, Ohio; two sons, Gregory C. Anderson of Toronto, Ohio and Matthew K. (Lisa) Deptula of Hubbard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Tonya, Bridgette, Anthony and Clark; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters, Frances Sloan and Roberta (Bob) Porterfield both of Sharon, Pennsylvania and two brothers, George (Mary Ann) Plance of Gainesville, Florida and Art Plance of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio with Rev. Julie Hanneman officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 21st from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here