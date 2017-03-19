Jesse Lee Bielobocky Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Jesse Lee Bielobocky, age 18, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, March 19, 2017.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvana on April 30, 1998 to Patrick A. and Nadeana L. (Lesnett) Bielobocky.

Jesse was a 2016 graduate of Greenville Senior High School and since last June, he had been enlisted with the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Greenville.

Jesse was a true outdoorsman and was an avid waterfowl hunter.

He is survived by his grandmother, Shirley Lesnett of Greenville; his stepfather, Brian R. Arthur of Greenville; two sisters, Sierra Bielobocky of Greenville and Lisa Arthur of Indiana, Pennsylvania; a brother, Ricky Arthur of Greenville and his aunt, Buffy Cadman and her husband, Doug of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick A. Bielobocky; his mother, Nadeana L. Arthur and his grandfather, Thomas L. Lesnett.

Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home with Rev. John Coleman, officiating, Pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Military honors will be rendered by U.S. Army National Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15205 or to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38120.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.