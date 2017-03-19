Joseph A. Kocis Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Joseph A. Kocis of Hermitage passed away at 6:44 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2017, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where he had been a resident since May of 2016. He was 88.

Mr. Kocis was born February 28, 1929, in Sharon, a son of George and Anna Geci Kocis.

He attended the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School, Farrell and was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School.

A decorated war veteran, he served in the Army during the Korean War, including front line service in Korea and was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

He married his beloved wife, the former Betty L. Brown, on September 26, 1953.

Joe retired as a layout man in 1985 from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. where he was employed for 37 years. He also worked part-time for his brothers trucking company, Kocis Trucking in Hermitage, for more than 15 years.

Joe was a longtime active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He was also a member of the Westinghouse Retirees Association and the I.U.E., Local # 617, where he was a past steward. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with members of his extended family and was an avid bridge player. He was an excellent father and provider and built and maintained three homes in Hermitage.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Kocis; three sons, Thomas J. Kocis and his wife, Jane, Colleyville, Texas, Kenneth D. Kocis and his partner, Steven Bright, Pittsburgh and Gary R. Kocis and his wife, Rose, Vienna, Virginia; four grandchildren, Brent, Erin, Matthew and Julia Kocis and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Mary Bauer Doutt, Anna Lisac, Helen Kurtanich and Agnes Krapacs and three brothers, John, Michael and George Kocis.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and the Farrell VFW Honor Guard immediately following the Mass.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery Hermitage.



