Juniata Valley upsets Kennedy Catholic girls



DUBOIS, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic girls had the lead halfway through the 3rd quarter but a Juniata Valley run ended the Golden Eagles season Saturday night as the Hornets topped KC 42-32.

Kennedy went on a 10-2 run in the 3rd quarter to take a 27-21 lead and it looked like the Golden Eagles would be on their way to their first final four since 2005.

But the Hornets answered with a 10-0 run, and never looked back to get the win.

Gillian Fisher was the only Golden Eagle in double-figures with 11 points.

KC finishes the season 24-2.