Juniata Valley upsets Kennedy Catholic girls

Gillian Fisher led the way with 11 points for KC

Juniata Valley is heading to the state final four after getting the win over Kennedy Catholic on Saturday night.


DUBOIS, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic girls had the lead halfway through the 3rd quarter but a Juniata Valley run ended the Golden Eagles season Saturday night as the Hornets topped KC 42-32.

Kennedy went on a 10-2 run in the 3rd quarter to take a 27-21 lead and it looked like the Golden Eagles would be on their way to their first final four since 2005.

But the Hornets answered with a 10-0 run, and never looked back to get the win.

Gillian Fisher was the only Golden Eagle in double-figures with 11 points.

KC finishes the season 24-2.

