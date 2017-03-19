Local experts advise children to stop making do-it-yourself slime

Do-it-yourself slime is currently the latest craze with children, but experts are warning against it, saying it can be really dangerous.

This is due to slime being made with Borax, Elmer’s Glue and water. What’s in the Borax is hazardous, harming children and making them sick.

Mike Smith of Boardman says his children used to make slime.

“I understood that Borax is a chemical and that it’s not good for you to be in contact with. They used it one time and we realized what it did to their hands and we said no way after that,” Smith said.

