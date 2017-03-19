Mary Eileen “Marilyn” Heslen Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Prayers will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Marian Babjak at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, Boardman, for Mary Eileen “Marilyn” Heslen, who passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 19.

Marilyn was born March 3, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alfred and Helen Elizabeth Schaffer Taafe.

She was a 1951 graduate of South High School and was a secretary for the Edward J. DeBartolo Corp and A & P. Tea Co.

Marilyn was a member of St. Charles Church and belonged to several card clubs.

A caring and compassionate person, Marilyn volunteered at Forum Health.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Judy Heslen of Ocala, Florida; two sisters, Kathleen Turner of Florida and Betsy Starr of Boardman and four grandchildren, Marcus Nittoli, Bryant Nittoli, Raymond Heslen and Elizabeth Heslen.

Besides her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by a son, Raymond Patrick Heslen; a brother, Alfred J. Taffe, Jr and a sister, Donna Stough.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 21 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.