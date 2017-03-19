Michael C. Miller, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – The Lord called Michael to duty to guard his gates on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Michael, 58, passed peacefully in his sleep.

He was born on April 28, 1958 in Warren, Ohio to Michael and Rita (Bokris) Miller, Sr. He attended Howland High School.

Michael married the love of his life, Nita Zarick. They shared 35 loving years. Michael was a proud father to Joshua (Kirstie Calendine) and Jordan (Caitlin Fabrizio). He considered his sons to be his best friends.

Michael worked at Trumbull Lamp for 13 years. Upon their closure, he followed his passion for law enforcement and became a sheriff’s deputy. Even in his retirement, he took pride in helping others.

Michael loved life in the country. He said his homestead was a “slice of heaven”. He enjoyed watching wildlife, fishing and feeding the birds.

He was of Catholic faith.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Rita Miller.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Nita and cherished sons, Joshua and Jordan.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 22 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services.

Burial will take place at Sager Cemetery.

