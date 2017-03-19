Paul E. Manchester Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Paul Earl Manchester, 89 of Park Vista Retirement Community, formerly of Canfield who died Sunday evening, March 19 at Park Vista.

Paul was born August 16, 1927 in Ellsworth, a son of the late Warren L. and Ruth H. (Beardsley) Manchester and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Canfield High School and attended Miami University.

Paul was a Navy veteran of World War II seeing occupation service in Japan.

He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal service for 29 years, retiring in 1982. He also was a bus driver for the Canfield Schools for six years and served his community as a Canfield Volunteer Fireman for 12 years.

Paul was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church where he served as Financial Secretary and usher for many years.

He was a member and past president of AARP Chapter #3104 where he was also on the membership committee the Dublin Grange #1409 and the Canfield Community Club. Paul also served on the Canfield Board of Education for 12 years and very proud to have presented his three children their diplomas.

He leaves his wife, the former Marion I. Martin, whom he married September 10, 1949; a daughter, Susan (Tom) of Lordstown; a son, Burt (Janet) Manchester of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Charlene (Steve) Kather, Christy (Adam) Grund, Thomas Paul (Christine) Helsel, John Helsel, Shari (Andrew) Pierce, Sara (Mike) Pierce, Caryn (Shane) Berger and four great-grandchildren, Avery, Gabriel, Elizabeth and Liam. Paul also leaves his three sisters, Gene Manchester of Salem, Ora Nisbet of Phoenix, Arizona and Esther Snyder of Carrollton, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Manchester and a great-grandson, Joseph Kather.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel and on Wednesday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Maintenance Fund of Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

