Raymond L. Southard Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Raymond L. Southard passed away Sunday, March 19.

Raymond was born July 22, 1940.

He was an assembler for General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio.

Visitation will take place Thursday, March 23, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 21 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.