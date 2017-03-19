Rayn Voogla Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Rayn Voogla, 78, passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

He was born on September 28, 1938, in Tallinn, Estonia, the son of the late Eino and Elsa (Bebing) Voogla.

Rayn emigrated to this country as a child and graduated from Salem High School.

He worked for Fred Vogal and his family for many years. Before retiring, Rayn worked for Columbiana County Senior Aide Program as a driver for ten years.

Rayn was Lutheran by faith. He attended the Salem Baptist Church and the Salem Bible Church.

He enjoyed watching sports and the news.

Rayn is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marie Garivay of Salem, Ohio and one granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, Rayn is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrie, who passed away in 2010 and his half-sister, Livia Bebing.

There will be no services or calling hours held.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

