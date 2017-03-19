Ronald Joseph Widowfield Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio – Ronald Joseph Widowfield, age 83, of Diamond, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Northside Medical Center in Youngstown.

Ronald was born on January 6, 1934 in Warren the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Lawson) Widowfield.

He has lived in Diamond since 1988 formerly of Newton Falls.

Ronald graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1952.

After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War where he earned the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars. He was honorably discharged from the Army and then continued his education receiving his Bachelors Degree from Kent State University in 1961.

Ronald married the former, Jane Elna Cameron on January 24, 1958. They have been blessed with 59 wonderful years of marriage.

He retired in 2005 after many years with the Neff Company in Canfield.

Ronald always wanted to help others. Most notably, he made 591 donations to the American Red Cross totaling in 37 gallons of blood and blood products over his lifetime. He was a hospice volunteer and always made time to visit with friends and family.

He was a member and Deacon at the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls.

Ronald was a life member, former post and county commander at the VFW and life member of the Amvets and American Legion. He was a member of the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard for over 20 years. Additionally, he was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed gardening.

Loving memories of Ronald will be carried on by his wife, Jane E. Widowfield of Diamond; daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Giordano of Plainfield, Illinois and Judith Snyder of Canfield; sons, Jim (Sophie) Widowfield of Lexington, South Carolina, John (Anne Marie) Widowfield of Schererville, Indiana and Jeff (Trisha) Widowfield of Aventura, Florida; sister, Alice Faye (Bob) Upshaw of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Alexandra, Jake, Ethan, Elyse, Sophia and Lucy.

Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Joseph T. Widowfield and sister, Iola Coumo.

Per Ronald’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Cremation has taken place.

His family has requested that contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839 or the First Congregational Church, 612 W. Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444.

