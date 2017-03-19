Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast in its 35th year

Locals went to Boardman Park Sunday to get all-you-can-eat pancakes; It's the Rotary's second biggest yearly fundraiser

By Published:
The Rotary Club of Boardman held their 35th annual pancake breakfast Sunday morning. Locals went to Boardman Park to get all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and drinks. The event was also part of the Park's Maple Syrup Festival.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Boardman held their 35th annual pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

Locals went to Boardman Park to get all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and drinks. The event was also part of the Park’s Maple Syrup Festival.

The $6 ticket price covers food costs and helps future Rotary projects and events.

This is the Rotary’s second biggest yearly fundraiser.

“We raise probably around $18,000 — and that’s a pretty big chunk of money to give back to the community,” said Celeste Lisko, Rotary Club president. “We give baskets at Christmas time to needs families, there’s a lot of things we do with that money…It is very important to us that people come out and support us.”

The anniversary celebration isn’t over yet.

Pancake breakfasts and fundraisers continue next weekend, running from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s