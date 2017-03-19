Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast in its 35th year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Boardman held their 35th annual pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

Locals went to Boardman Park to get all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and drinks. The event was also part of the Park’s Maple Syrup Festival.

The $6 ticket price covers food costs and helps future Rotary projects and events.

This is the Rotary’s second biggest yearly fundraiser.

“We raise probably around $18,000 — and that’s a pretty big chunk of money to give back to the community,” said Celeste Lisko, Rotary Club president. “We give baskets at Christmas time to needs families, there’s a lot of things we do with that money…It is very important to us that people come out and support us.”

The anniversary celebration isn’t over yet.

Pancake breakfasts and fundraisers continue next weekend, running from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.