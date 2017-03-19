Storm Team 27: A cloudy evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Skies will stay cloudy to wrap up the remainder of the evening. Clouds will decrease heading into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s. Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs nearing 50. Clouds will increase through the day with rain showers developing into this afternoon.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected midweek. Temperatures will fall back to the lower 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures are trending much warmer heading into next weekend with highs near 60 on Saturday!

Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds decreasing.

Low: 28

Monday: First day of Spring! Clouds increasing. Afternoon rain showers. (60%)

High: 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 33

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 61 Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 38

