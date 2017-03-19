Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Drier weather today. Mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 40. A few peeks of sunshine are possible late day.

Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs nearing 50. Clouds will increase through the day with rain showers developing into Monday afternoon.

Sunshine is expected through the middle of the week with temperatures warming into the 50s by next weekend.

Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 27

Monday: Spring begins with increasing clouds.Mid afternoon rain.

High 49 Low 27

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 22

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 44 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 54 Low: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 35

