Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and dry

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Drier weather today. Mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 40. A few peeks of sunshine are possible late day.

Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs nearing 50. Clouds will increase through the day with rain showers developing into Monday afternoon.

Sunshine is expected through the middle of the week with temperatures warming into the 50s by next weekend.

Forecast:

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.
High: 40

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 27

Monday: Spring begins with increasing clouds.Mid afternoon rain.

High 49  Low 27

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 34 Low: 22

Thursday: Partly cloudy.
High: 44 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 32

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 58  Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 35

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Drier weather today. Mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 40. A few peeks of sunshine are possible late day.

Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs nearing 50. Clouds will increase through the day with rain showers developing into Monday afternoon.

Sunshine is expected through the middle of the week with temperatures warming into the 50s by next weekend.

Forecast:

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.
High: 40

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 27

Monday: Spring begins with increasing clouds.Mid afternoon rain.

High 49  Low 27

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 34 Low: 22

Thursday: Partly cloudy.
High: 44 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 32

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 58  Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 35

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s