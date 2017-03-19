Storm Team 27: Warmer to start the workweek

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Clouds will decrease overnight  with temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s. Pockets of fog are possible through the morning. Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs nearing 50. Clouds will increase through the day with rain showers developing into this afternoon.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected midweek. Temperatures will fall back to the lower 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures are trending much warmer heading into next weekend with highs near 60 on Saturday!

Forecast:

Monday: First day of Spring! Clouds increasing. Afternoon rain showers. (60%)
High: 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 33

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 33

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 61  Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 38

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s