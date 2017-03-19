Thomas P. Devlin, Sr. Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Services will be held Thursday morning, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Thomas P. Devlin, Sr., 80, of New Middletown who died peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Research Center on Sunday, March 19. An additional service will be held at the Island Creek Cemetery on Highway 213 and County Road 46 in Toronto, Ohio, 43964, at the pavilion on Friday, March 24 at Noon.

Thomas was born in Toronto, Ohio, on August 28, 1936, a son of Arthur Ambrose and Edith Marjone Stock Devlin.

He graduated Toronto High School in 1954 and married the love of his life, Grace Gallagher.

Thomas worked at MarshBelloFram retiring in 2002. He ran the Toronto His Hands Extended Food Pantry for 20 years.

He was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God in North Lima and served his Lord for 64 years after he devoted his life to Christ at the age of 16.

He was an avid Ohio State Fan and loved to attend his grandkid’s sporting events. His family was his joy.

Thomas leaves his wife, Grace; his sons, Donald (Michele) Devlin of New Springfield, Richie (Anita) Gibson of Marshall, Illinois and Thomas P. Devlin, Jr. of Follansbee, West Virginia; a brother, Bill Devlin of Salem; a sister, Doris Risner of Toronto, Ohio; five grandchildren, Andrew (Nichole) Darr, Anthony (Savannah) Devlin, Nicole Waller, Cody Ballew and Thomas Devlin III and five great-grandchildren, Ashley Darr, Blake Darr, Collin Young, Hazen Devlin and Carlie Darr.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Betty Crawford and Helen Romey and one brother, James Devlin.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the fine care and compassion that their father received from the staff of St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Research Center and Hospice of the Valley.

The family requests that donations in Thomas’ name be made to Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market Street in Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23 both at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

