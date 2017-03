WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle has hit a pole, crashing into a building in Warren near Global Fitness.

Ambulances and fire trucks are at the site on the 3800 block of Elm Road NE.

Ohio Edison estimates a little under 1,500 people are without power.

They had to shut down their live wires to work on them. There is no estimate how long this will take.

WKBN is sending a reporter to the scene to learn more information. Check back here for more updates.