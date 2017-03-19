Woman critical after fall at Cleveland bar on St. Patrick’s Day

Reports say the woman, 20, fell headfirst at a crowded downtown bar after the city's St. Patrick's Day parade Friday

CLEVELAND (AP) – A Cleveland hospital says a 20-year-old woman remains in critical condition after a fall from a second-story balcony inside a bar on St. Patrick’s Day.

A police spokesman said earlier Sunday that the woman had died but later said there were “conflicting reports” and then confirmed she was still alive.

A MetroHealth hospital spokeswoman said the woman whose identity has not been released was in critical condition Sunday.

Cleveland.com reports the woman fell headfirst at the crowded downtown bar after the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade Friday.

Investigators say she hit her head on a granite rail.

Police, fire officials and agents with the state’s liquor-license investigative agency are investigating.

