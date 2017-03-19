Youngstown school children to receive free glasses Monday

On Monday, 29 children will each receive two pairs of free glasses from Classic Optical Laboratories, Inc.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local children from Youngstown Community School and Taft Elementary will be fitted for brand new glasses on Monday.

All thanks to the non-profit organization Sight for All, which helps provide necessary eye care for those in need, and many local eye doctors.

Many times ancillary services like vision, dental and hearing are sacrificed because of deductibles and co-pays. So, after teaming up with Doctors for Sight and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, free eye exams were given to students.

Dr. Sergul Erzurum is an ophthalmologist and one of Sight for All’s founders. She helped perform the exams, saying it was a humbling experience to see how grateful and excited the children were.

“Kids are going to pick out their own frames and be able to go shopping for their frames, instead of just being given a generic pair of glasses,” Erzurum said.

“They’ve been going to school and they need glasses and they haven’t had them. So the fact that now they can get these glasses for free, it’s going to help them in their educational setting,” said Dominic Mancini, communications for Sight for All.

To learn more about Sight for All and its services, visit their website.

