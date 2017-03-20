5-year-old Pa. boy choked by dog pulling on scarf in snow has died

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died days after he was choked when the family dog pulled on his scarf as they played in the snow.

The Philadelphia coroner’s office said John Bruno died Saturday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been under heavy sedation since Wednesday’s accident.

Police said his mother looked out a window of her Warrington home to see her son face-down and unconscious in the snow while the dog tugged at the scarf.

Police initially thought the child had collapsed from cardiac arrest while playing with the 18-month-old hound.

Police said first responders performed CPR on the boy.

