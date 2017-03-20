Allen Unger Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Allen Unger, 78, of Sebring, Ohio passed away at Community Care Center on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Allen was born in Alliance on August 9, 1938, the son of the late Donald and Lenore Berdine (Folk) Unger.

He was a 1956 graduate of Marlboro High School and worked at Kuntzman Trucking for 34 years.

He was a member of the Sebring First United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Billie Jean (McCombs); two daughters, Tina Hoskins of Alliance and Crystal (David) Brubaker of Sebring; a son, David Unger of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Marshall, Danielle (Mark) Lee, Andrew Brubaker, Jessica Brubaker, Carrie (Chad) Cooper, Jacob Unger and Deanna Unger and five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, Addison, Aiden and Hayden. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy (Millard) Shreiner of South Carolina; two brothers, Jerry Unger of Akron and Harry Unger of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Witmeyer and two brothers, Donald Unger, Jr. and James Unger.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Radcliff officiating.

Visitation will be held the two hours prior to the service on Thursday, March 23 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring.

Memorial contributions can be made in Allen’s honor to the Alliance Hospice 2461 West State Street, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.



Order Flowers Here