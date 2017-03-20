Arrests made, mace sprayed to break up crowd in Youngstown

The incident happened Sunday near the corner of Rush Boulevard and E. Florida Avenue

By Published: Updated:
police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested and officers sprayed mace in the air to disperse a crowd that had gathered around a fight on the south side of Youngstown.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Rush Boulevard and E. Florida Avenue.

When officers arrived, they encountered about 35 people outside and several others running off of porches yelling and screaming profanities, according to a police report.

Officers ordered everyone to stop and leave, but it had no effect on some in the crowd, according to police.

Cullen Lyon, 18, and Tyshawn Rutledge, 18, became combative at the scene and were arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the report.

Officers sprayed mace over the crowd to get them to disperse.

.

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s