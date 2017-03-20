Austintown crime activity: Man charged with throwing table at woman

Sunday, March 12

11:11 a.m. – 100 block of S. Main St., Darin Hover, 41, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police that Hover threw a plastic table at her that had a hot cup of coffee on it. She said he then threw her to the ground and punched her in the back of the head several times. Hover was taken to the hospital for an evaluation due to what police called aggressive behavior.

Monday, March 13

2:03 p.m. – 5500 block of Cerni Place, reported theft from a vehicle at the Candlewood Suites.

Tuesday, March 14

1:19 p.m. – 100 block of Carnegie Ave., report of criminal trespassing.

Wednesday, March 15

4:19 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Warren Willis, Jr., 59, arrested on a warrant and charged with theft. An employee at Walmart said Willis stole a lock set by hiding it in his coat. The employee said Willis then immediately reentered the store and tried to return the lock set for cash.

Thursday, March 16

7:40 a.m. – 100 block of Westminster Ave., reported drug overdose. Police said evidence was recovered and the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

3:32 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Amanda L. Smith, 35, of Niles, charged with theft. An employee at Walmart said Smith didn’t scan several items in the self-checkout register.

Saturday, March 18

1:07 a.m. – Route 46 and Interstate 80, Michael Pence, of Girard, charged with driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, right of way and drug abuse.

1:46 a.m. – Four Mile Run Road and Oakwood Avenue, John Blanche, Jr., of Youngstown, charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (refusal), marked lanes and seat belt.

4:05 a.m. – Wilcox Road and Fairview Road, Matthew Hodge, of Struthers, charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (refusal) and failure to control.

12:56 p.m. – 5200 block of Seventy-Six Drive, a person was taken to the hospital after a suspected drug overdose at the Super 8 Motel.

6:27 p.m. – 6100 block of New Rd., credit and debit cards stolen from vehicle.

Sunday, March 19

3:19 a.m. – 100 block of S. Four Mile Run Rd., police were called to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man in Austintown. Police said it was reported that the shooting happened outside of Club Pandora. A witness said he heard a commotion and gunshots in the parking lot of the Carpet Shop. The man had a gunshot wound to his shoulder but was expected to be okay.

7:34 a.m. – 4700 block of Norquest Blvd., thefts from two unlocked vehicles.

12:27 p.m. – 4800 block of Norquest Blvd., reported breaking and entering of an unattached garage. Hunting gear was reported stolen.

