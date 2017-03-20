Blue Buffalo recalls canned meat dinners due to potential health risk

(WKBN) – Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling one production lot of Blue Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs.

The 12.5 oz cans have the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones. Their UPC Code is 840243101153 and best buy date is June 7, 2019.

When ingested, dogs may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. Symptoms could increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea and rapid or difficulty breathing.

Blue Buffalo’s customer care team has not received any reports of dogs exhibiting these symptoms from consuming this product, but the FDA advised Blue Buffalo of one consumer who reported symptoms in one dog, who has now fully recovered.

No other Blue Buffalo products are impacted by this issue.

Consumers who have purchased the product subject to this recall can return it for full refund.

If you think your dog has been affected, you can call Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 or email them at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com for more information.