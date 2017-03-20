Bond revoked for former Hubbard mayor, convicted of raping child

Keenan will be held in Trumbull County Jail until his sentencing

By Published: Updated:
Richard Keenan, former Hubbard mayor charged with rape, gross sexual imposition.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Hubbard Mayor Rich Keenan’s bond was revoked Monday.

Keenan was convicted of raping a 4-year-old victim, pleading guilty on Friday to 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape. He agreed to a life sentence with the eligibility of parole after 10 years.

Keenan has been free on bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled after a pre-sentencing investigation.

Prosecutors said, however, that Keenan was at risk of leaving the area or causing harm to others.

Judge Peter Kontos agreed, revoking his bond.

Keenan will be held in Trumbull County Jail until his sentencing.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s