Bond revoked for former Hubbard mayor, convicted of raping child

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Hubbard Mayor Rich Keenan’s bond was revoked Monday.

Keenan was convicted of raping a 4-year-old victim, pleading guilty on Friday to 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape. He agreed to a life sentence with the eligibility of parole after 10 years.

Keenan has been free on bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled after a pre-sentencing investigation.

Prosecutors said, however, that Keenan was at risk of leaving the area or causing harm to others.

Judge Peter Kontos agreed, revoking his bond.

Keenan will be held in Trumbull County Jail until his sentencing.