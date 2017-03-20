Case against former Niles mayor continued

Former Niles mayor, Ralph Infante, pleaded not guilty to 56 counts.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante has been continued to allow defense attorneys more time to review evidence.

Infante appeared in court Monday morning for a final pretrial.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that new evidence had been uncovered. Defense attorneys requested more time to review that evidence.

The judge approved a continuance, and a new pretrial was set August 11.

Infante is accused of accepting bribes and operating an illegal gambling business from ITAM 39, which he owns.

Prosecutors said Infante let the Mahoning Valley Scrappers use city water for free while he was mayor. They also accuse Infante of accepting $500 to $1,000 from someone to hire their relative.

