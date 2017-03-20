Convicted Youngstown gang members receive lengthy prison sentence

Vincent Moorer and Melvin Johnson were back in court for sentencing on Monday afternoon

By Published:
Vincent Moorer and Melvin Johnson, convicted drug dealers in Youngstown.
Vincent Moorer (left) and Melvin Johnson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown men were sentenced to prison time for their roles in what prosecutors say was an extremely violent drug gang on the city’s east side.

Vincent Moorer and Melvin Johnson were back in court for sentencing on Monday afternoon.

A week ago, Judge Jack Durkin found both men guilty of charges connected to the drug gang.

Moorer was convicted of two counts of murder as well as felonious assault and state racketeering charges. He was sentenced to a pair of life prison terms, plus 70 additional years.

Johnson was given a 28-year sentence. He was described by prosecutors as a “hitman” and an “enforcer” for the gang but was not charged with murder.

Both men say they will appeal their convictions.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s