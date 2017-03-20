Deputies: Florida couple took 5-year-old to bar, got wasted

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor couple is facing child neglect charges after Pinellas County deputies said they took their 5-year-old to a bar, got wasted, lost track of the child, and fought a manager.

Investigators said David and Deana Pulis were at “de Bine Brewing Company” on Saturday around 12:17 a.m. Police said both consumed numerous alcoholic beverages and failed to properly supervise their child.

Deputies said during the course of the night, Deana Pulis passed out on a bench and David Pulis lost track of the child in the bar.

Bar staff helped find the child ten minutes later and called a ride for the couple.

While in the car, Deana Pulis exited the vehicle and vomited in front of the establishment.

The couple was ordered to leave the bar.

Deputies said that’s when David Pulis attacked the manager and punched him in the face.

Both were arrested. The child was taken into Department of Children and Family custody.

