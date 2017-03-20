Deputies: Florida couple took 5-year-old to bar, got wasted

David and Deana Pulis, of Palm Harbor, were ordered to leave the bar, so police said David Pulis started attacking the manager

By WFLA Staff Published: Updated:
David and Deana Pulis, of Palm Harbor, are charged with child neglect.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor couple is facing child neglect charges after Pinellas County deputies said they took their 5-year-old to a bar, got wasted, lost track of the child, and fought a manager.

Investigators said David and Deana Pulis were at “de Bine Brewing Company” on Saturday around 12:17 a.m. Police said both consumed numerous alcoholic beverages and failed to properly supervise their child.

Deputies said during the course of the night, Deana Pulis passed out on a bench and David Pulis lost track of the child in the bar.

Bar staff helped find the child ten minutes later and called a ride for the couple.

While in the car, Deana Pulis exited the vehicle and vomited in front of the establishment.

The couple was ordered to leave the bar.

Deputies said that’s when David Pulis attacked the manager and punched him in the face.

Both were arrested. The child was taken into Department of Children and Family custody.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s