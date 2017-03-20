Dr. John H. Krier Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 24 at Old North Church of Canfield, 7105 Herbert Rd., Canfield for Dr. John H. Krier, 94, of Poland who passed away Monday, March 20, 2017.

John was born October 7, 1922 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Emma (Hart) Krier.

John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943-1946.

He graduated from Eastern Baptist College and Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Divinity in May, 1950. John was ordained by the Philadelphia Baptist Association in 1950.

He then came to Youngstown, Ohio as the Associate Pastor of the Baptist Temple in 1950. In 1953 he became Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church on Oak Hill. Under his leadership the congregation moved to their present location on Shields Road in the spring of 1966.

John received his Master of Theology from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in May 1960. He then received a Doctor of Divinity from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in May, 1972.

In 1977 John became the Pastor of the 1st Baptist Church of Lima, Ohio where he served until his retirement in 1988.Since his retirement, John has served 13 interims including Canfield Christian Church, Mount Olivet in North Lima, and Pleasant Grove Presbyterian in Youngstown. During his career, John was Chairman of Goodwill Industries of Youngstown, President of the Ohio Baptist Convention, Chair of the World Mission Support Commission of the Ohio Baptist Convention and Chair of the Bible and Missions Conference of the Ohio Baptist Convention.

In 1968 John was the recipient of the Eastern Baptist Alumni Award.

John was happily married to Connie Dill of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for 63 years. Connie was a public school music teacher and later a registered nurse.

Connie preceded John in death on November 2, 2012. He leaves his daughter, Debbie Haverstock, a retired math teacher, of Boardman; a son, J. Wallace Krier, a mechanical engineer and echocardiologist, of Lake Worth, Florida; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

John and family camped all over the U.S. And Canada. They also visited Alaska and Hawaii. They enjoyed canoeing on Lake Newport and sailing on Lake Moraine, West Branch and Pymatuning. John and Connie traveled to Europe on the Queen Mary. They also visited the Mediterranean countries and the Holy Lands. They cruised through the Panama Canal as well as the Caribbean. Their favorite destination however was Ocean City, New Jersey where they spent their honeymoon as well as many happy vacations with their entire family.

Besides his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by an older brother, Ralph Krier and a younger sister, Josephine Bickel.

Friends may call on Friday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. #9, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 or to Operation Blessing, c/o Sandy Daniels, 5797 Calico Lane, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

The Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman.



