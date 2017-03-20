Elizabeth L. Lahey Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Elizabeth L. Lahey, age 98, of Mineral Ridge passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Born December 24, 1918 in Zurich, Switzerland, she was the daughter of Albert and Anna (Heller) Leeman.

Mrs. Lahey was a member of the First Baptist Church of Howland.

She loved to cook, read, sew and work with liquid embroidery.

Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Joe) Le Boeuf, Margaret (Jack) Pittman and Anne (Gary) Weir; grandchildren, Charles, Beth, Dan, Diane, Rachel, Dan, Heather and Elise; 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel and brothers, John and Albert Leeman.

Services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. where friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

