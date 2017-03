SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire in Shenango Township.

The fire started around 11:17 a.m. Monday morning at a house in the 100 block of Buckwalter Road.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show the fire happened in Shenango Township.

