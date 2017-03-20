George L. Close Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – George L. Close passed away Monday, March 20.
He was born September 25, 1945.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 25, 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial, 1014 East State Street in Salem.
