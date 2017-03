YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Griffith Thomas of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2017.

Griffith was born October 23, 1922.

His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 24, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air March 22 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.