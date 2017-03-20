Kathryn “Kay” A. Blakely Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Kathryn “Kay” A. Blakely 74, of Warren died Monday, March 20, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Kay was born October 4, 1942 in Warren, Ohio to Nelson and Theodosia Blakely, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and had worked as a secretary for Denman Tire and Rubber for several years.

Kay was a member of Grace AME Church in Warren where she sang in the choir.

She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory; two sisters, Andrea Taylor of Howland and Marsha (Ricky) Terry of Warren; two brothers, Nelson (Carrie) Blakely, Jr. of Warren and Shahid (Brenda) Sharif of Howland; her brother-in-law, Lowgene Carter of Howland and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Kay was preceded in death by a sister, Merle B. Carter and a brother, Stanley Blakely.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Grace AME Church in Warren, with Reverend John McCants officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the home of Kay’s sister, Merle Carter, 1298 North Road in Warren.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

