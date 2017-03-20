Kennedy Catholic bound for state final

The Golden Eagles advance to face Girard College in the PIAA Class A State Final on Thursday at 2PM in Hershey

Kennedy Catholic Eagles High School Basketball

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic is heading back to the PIAA State Final for the second consecutive year following a 73-59 win over Monessen Monday night at Slippery Rock University.

Monessen’s season comes to an end with a record of  22-8 overall.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 25-2 overall on the season.

The Golden Eagles advance to face Girard College in the PIAA Class A State Final Thursday at 2PM at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.  Kennedy Catholic is seeking the eighth state title in program history.

