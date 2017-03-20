Leonard M. Jones, Jr. Obituary

CANAL FULTON, Ohio – Leonard M. Jones, Jr., 87, was released from his earthly body on the 20th of March 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born April 7, 1929 to Leonard M. and Margaret Brown Jones in East Palestine.

He was the third child of a family of seven children. He was reared in a loving and Nazarene based faith family and enjoyed the boy antics of his childhood with his brothers and sisters. He developed the art of storytelling that engrossed the family as he talked of his life from boyhood to the end.

He graduated from East Palestine High School in 1947.

He had the opportunity to have three wonderful women in his life. He met his first love, Jeanne Arlene Peterson at the East Palestine street fair and they were married in 1948 and were blessed with a daughter, Barbara and two sons, Robert and Stanley. Jeanne passed away in 1993.

He worked hard throughout his life at W.S. George Pottery, Kenmar Furniture, Young Bus Company, and retired from Babcock and Wilcox in 1988. He always provided love and life experiences for his young family.

He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball in his adult life and was “the best catcher” ever.

He was touched by the holy spirit in 1960 and tried to lead his life reflective of his Nazarene upbringing. He always taught that “by helping others you help yourself.”

He later met and married Rochelle Bandy in 1973 and they enjoyed their lives together until her death in 2003. He then met and married Barbara Jones in 2006. They enjoyed being snowbirds to Florida for many years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Jim and spoke richly of the trips to Bryce Canyon and Scotland, where he had the opportunity to hit golf balls at St. Andrews Golf Course. In his later years, he and his wife moved closer to his daughter in Canal Fulton and enjoyed the senior center and winning at bingo.

He was always faithful to the Tribe and looked forward to the Cleveland Browns.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jim Weinschenk of Canal Fulton; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Cheryl Jones of Uniontown, and son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Mariann Jones of Pickerington; stepson, Raymond and daughter-in-law, Jeanie Hugill of Fremont. He was richly blessed by eight grandchildren, Jeff, Sarah, Amy, Craig, Katrina, Stephen, Matthew and Brandon; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Andrew Jones and two sisters, Wilma Weaver and Martha Springer.

He was preceded in death by his first two wives, Jeanne Jones and Rochelle Jones; a sister, Anna Mae Lambright and two brothers, John and Ralph Jones.

When the first pitch is thrown out for the Tribe or the first touchdown of the Browns, please remember to celebrate the life of Leonard and sit down and have potato chips dipped in buttermilk.

The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Tracy Preston, officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home for two hours prior to the time of service.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.



Order Flowers Here