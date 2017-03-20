Margaret Ann Smith Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Margaret Ann Smith 76, of Warren died Monday afternoon, March 20, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a long, courageous battle with Cancer.

She was born September 21, 1940 in Niles, Ohio to Anthony and Victoria Zalesky Sipusic and had been a lifelong area resident.

Margaret Ann was a homemaker and had been a member of St. James Catholic Church.

She was an avid reader who enjoyed working crossword puzzles and playing the scratch off lottery tickets. She was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Stephen K. Smith, whom she married February 27, 1960, she leaves two sons, Eric Smith of Fowler and Christopher (Hope) Smith in Warren; her daughter, Deborah Burns of Boardman, Ohio; three brothers, Frank Sipusic of Sparks, Nevada, James Sipusic of Girard, Ohio and Michael Sipusic of Washington, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Smith.

Friends are invited to celebrate Margaret’s life from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 24 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

