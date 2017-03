McDonald Boys’ Final Basketball Stats

2016-17 McDonald Boys’ Basketball Stats

Head Coach: Jeff Rasile

Record: 25-2 (10-0), 1st place in ITCL Blue Tier

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 89.0

Scoring Defense: 58.8

Rebounding: 34.4

Field Goal Percentage: 50.8%

Three-Point Percentage: 39.5%

Free Throw Percentage: 71.3%

Turnovers: 14.4

School Record Broken: Most points scored by McDonald in a single-season: 2400 (89); Most three-pointers made in a single-game: Zach Rasile (11); Most three-pointers made in a single season: Zach Rasile (140 – state record); Best three-point percentage in a single-season: Zach Rasile (45.2%); Most assists in a single game: Evan Magill (17); Most assists in a single-season: Evan Magill (197); Best free throw percentage in a single season: Joey Ragazzine (86%).

Individual Stats

Scoring

Zach Rasile (FR) – 20.3 (549)

Braedon Poole (JR) – 17.8 (463)

Joey Ragazzine (SR) – 15.3 (412)

Dylan Portolese (SR) – 14.4 (390)

Evan Magill (SR) – 9.2 (248)

Caleb Emerson (SR) – 7.4 (201)

Josh Celli (SO) – 3.1 (84)

Rebounding

Evan Magill (SR) – 8.6 (232)

Braedon Poole (JR) – 6.8 (177)

Dylan Portolese (SR) – 6.6 (179)

Josh Celli (SO) – 3.9 (106)

Joey Ragazzine (SR) – 2.9 (77)

Assists

Evan Magill (SR) – 7.3 (197)

Zach Rasile (FR) – 3.4 (92)

Dylan Portolese (SR) – 3.3 (90)

Joey Ragazzine (SR) – 1.7 (47)

Steals

Evan Magill (SR) – 2.9 (79)

Dylan Portolese (SR) – 2.9 (77)

Zach Rasile (FR) – 2.5 (67)

Braedon Poole (JR) – 2.4 (62)

Josh Celli (SO) – 2.0 (55)

Caleb Emerson (SR) – 1.7 (45)

Field Goal Percentage

Dylan Portolese (SR) – 60.3% (152-252)

Braedon Poole (JR) – 59.0% (184-312)

Josh Celli (SO) – 57.6% (34-59)

Evan Magill (SR) – 53.2% (83-156)

Zach Rasile (FR) – 47.2% (180-381)

Three-Point Percentage

Zach Rasile (FR) – 45.2% (140-310)

Joey Ragazzine (SR) – 37.8% (54-143)

Braedon Poole (JR) – 36.4% (12-33)

Caleb Emerson (SR) – 35.2% (44-125)

Free Throw Percentage

Joey Ragazzine (SR) – 86.0% (80-93)

Zach Rasile (FR) – 83.1% (49-59)

Evan Magill (SR) – 72.0% (82-114)

Braedon Poole (JR) – 69.7% (83-119)