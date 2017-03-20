OTC medications pose special risk to children

Every year, thousands of children go to the emergency room because they accidentally eat that medicine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Millions of Americans rely on over-the-counter medicines. And every year, thousands of children go to the emergency room because they accidentally eat that medicine.

In conjunction with National Poison Prevention Week, doctors are reminding parents and caregivers to keep medicines away from children and be aware of what pills are coming into your home.

While parents and caregivers may be diligent about keeping medicines out of children’s reach, house guests pose a challenge.

“It’s important when you have a house guest and some especially who might have medications in a purse or a backpack to remind them to put those items up and away out of site,” said Anita Brikman, spokesperson for the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

Know your OTC medications

