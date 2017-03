YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you visit or work in downtown Youngstown, there’s a parking restriction effective immediately that could impact you.

The westbound curb lane of Commerce Street between Walnut and Wick avenues is closed to traffic. If you are caught parking there, you will get a ticket.

First Energy is doing work in the area.

Because of the lane restriction, there is no on-street parking in the two-block area.