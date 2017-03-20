Robert D. Smith, Jr. Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio – Robert D. Smith, Jr., 67, a lifelong resident of Rogers, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Vibra Hospital in Boardman after a lengthy illness.

He was born January 14, 1950 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Robert, Sr. and Betty Urbach Smith.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Japan during the Vietnam War.

He retired as a Forklift Operator and Laborer for Magneco/Metrel after 21 years of service.

Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Lydia Harrison; three sons, Robert (Darlene) Smith, III, Rick (Dana) Smith and Randy (Donna) Smith; four sisters, Carolyn Halverstadt, Marie Stanley, Debbie Butler and Darlene McCabe and five grandchildren, Kevin, Harley, Zachary, Brady and Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce Smith.

Following Roberts wishes, a private interment will be held in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

No public visitation or services will be observed.

