Steelers sign former Chiefs RB Knile Davis

The 25-year-old Davis will have a shot at being Bell's primary backup.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their depth behind running back Le’Veon Bell, signing former Kansas City back Knile Davis to a one-year contract.

Davis played three-plus seasons with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Davis ran for 463 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs, with Kansas City in 2014.

His playing time diminished in in 2015. Last fall the Chiefs traded Davis to Kansas City for a seventh-round choice in the 2018 draft. Davis appeared in just two games for the Packers, managing just five yards rushing and four receiving.

The 25-year-old Davis will have a shot at being Bell’s primary backup. DeAngelo Williams, who played well at times filling in for Bell each of the last two seasons, remains a free agent.

