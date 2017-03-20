Storm Team 27: A mild start for Spring

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)


WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Temperatures will near 50 for the first day of spring! Partly sunny skies are expected early in the day. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. Rain showers will develop late afternoon into the evening. Rain showers will taper late tonight.

Tuesday will stay seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air returns on Wednesday with highs dropping back to the lower 30s.

The Valley will stay dry through the middle of the week. Rain chances return on Friday to wrap up the workweek. Temperatures are trending warmer into next weekend.

Forecast:

Today: First day of Spring! Clouds increasing. Late day rain showers. (60%)
High: 49

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)
Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 33

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 61  Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 37

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s