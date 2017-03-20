Storm Team 27: A mild start for Spring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Temperatures will near 50 for the first day of spring! Partly sunny skies are expected early in the day. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. Rain showers will develop late afternoon into the evening. Rain showers will taper late tonight.

Tuesday will stay seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air returns on Wednesday with highs dropping back to the lower 30s.

The Valley will stay dry through the middle of the week. Rain chances return on Friday to wrap up the workweek. Temperatures are trending warmer into next weekend.

Forecast:

Today: First day of Spring! Clouds increasing. Late day rain showers. (60%)

High: 49

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)

Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 61 Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 37

