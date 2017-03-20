Storm Team 27: Tracking a few rain showers tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

 

Rain showers will move through the region tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 30’s.  Better weather returns Tuesday with clouds decreasing through the day.  Highs will push into the low 50’s.

Another round of cold temperatures will return for about a day.  That day will be Wednesday.  Warmer air build back in through the end of the week with rain showers returning into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (70%)
Low: 37

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds.
High: 52

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for a flurry or snow shower late. (20%)
Low: 22

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 57 Low: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 44

