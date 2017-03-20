Tractor trailer overturns, spills steel coils in Southington

The driver was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle

SOUTHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor trailer overturned in Southington, spilling a load of steel coils.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash involving the 2001 Freightliner tractor trailer happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The truck drifted off the right side of the roadway and lost control. The truck then overturned in the roadway, spilling the coils.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as 59-year-old Joseph Kennedy, of Warren. Kennedy was not injured in the crash.

He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.

US 422, near Phalanx Mills Herner Road, was closed while the road was cleared.

