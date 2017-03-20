Warren PD looking for white male they say stole money from Walgreens

The man reportedly took over $178 cash before fleeing

According to the police report, a white male wearing a blue "Duke" sweatshirt, a gray "Carhartt" hat and jeans went into the store around 8:30 p.m. Friday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are looking for a man who they say stole money from the Walgreens on Elm Road in Warren.

In the report, the store’s cashier stated the man walked in, went to the cash register and asked for two packs of cigarettes.

The man said he had a gun in his pocket, and ordered the cashier to not make any sounds and hand over all the money in the register, the report said.

Even though the cashier did not see a gun, she gave him over $178 cash before he fled south of the store, according to the report.

Officers filed an aggravated robbery report and the store manager provided surveillance footage.

