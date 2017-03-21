2017 Brookfield Softball Preview

Head Coach: Ken Forsythe, 5th season (51-41)

2016 Record: 14-12 (8-6), AAC Blue Tier

Key Returnees

McKenzie Drapola, 2B/OF (SR)

Lauren Pesa, 3B/OF (SR)

Ella Simcox, OF (SR)

Josy Kirila, OF (SR)

TaeYana Ashley, OF (JR)

Lexie Hammond, OF (JR)

Sheridan Rotunno, OF (JR)

Tori Sheehan, 1B (JR)

Bailey Drapola, SS/P (SO)

Morgan McNamara, IF (SO)

Gabby Shiska, SS/P (SO)

Chloe Willrich, C (SO)

Strengths

Coach Forsythe returns a ton of talented girls including the Drapola girls and Lauren Pesa. Senior McKenzie Drapola is a three-year letter winner and she was voted to All-AAC First-Team last Spring. Bailey Drapola, a sophomore, also snagged a First-Team All-League selection as just a freshman. Pesa, who’s a three-year letter winner, was tabbed on the Second-Team All-AAC last year. Also back in 2017 are senior outfielder Ella Simcox and juniors Tori Sheehan and TaeYana Ashley – all who lettered two years. Gabby Shiska saw plenty of pitching time last year as a freshman. “We have a lot of returners from a team that won the school’s first sectional title since 1992,” commented coach Forsythe. “Hopefully, we’re ready to build on that momentum and have a successful season.”

The Warriors will also have newcomers – Sabrina Wolf (Utility/JR), Julie First (3B/SO), Gabby Jamieson (1B/SO) and Hannah Scharba (OF/SO) – who will be vying for playing time as well.

Weaknesses

The Lady Warriors graduated Alisha Quinlan, Michaela Gauding and Kenyana Ashley – who all were key cogs in Brookfield’s successful 14-win season a year ago. Quinlan was the team’s ace a year ago and hit for over .400 in 2016. Replacing those pieces will not be easy.

2017 Unofficial Schedule

Mar. 27 – Lakeview, 5

Mar. 28 – Liberty, 5

Mar. 31 – Pymatuning Valley, 5

Apr. 1 – at West Middlesex, 12

Apr. 4 – LaBrae, 5

Apr. 8 – at Columbiana, 1:30

Apr. 10 – Girard, 5

Apr. 17 – at Champion, 5

Apr. 18 – Champion, 5

Apr. 20 – at Niles, 5

Apr. 21 – Bristol, 5

Apr. 24 – Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 25 – at Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 28 – Grand Valley, 5

May 1 – Newton Falls, 5

May 3 – Struthers, 5

May 8 – at East, 5