2017 Struthers Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Dom Lariccia, 3rd season

2016 Record: 5-15

Key Returnees

John Medvec, P/1B/OF (SR)

Jake Rudzik, P/3B (SR)

Jake Shaffer, C (SR)

Stephen Mistovich, SS (JR)

J.D. Hall, P/IB (SO)

Strengths

Three seniors are welcomed back into the fold in John Medvec, Jake Rudzik and Jake Shaffer. Medvec is a four-year letterwinner and has committed to play at Heidelberg next year. As a junior, Medvec hit .308 (20-65) with 4 extra base hits and 9 RBIs while scoring 19 runs. Rudzik (Eastern Gateway Commit) is a three-year letterwinner. He pitched 31 1/3 innings last year while striking out 22 batters and posted a 1-2 mark. The team’s third baseman finished with 18 hits and 9 runs batted in last Spring. Jake Shaffer is back again to handle the catching duties. At the tail end of last year, Shaffer hit over .430 in his last eight games. Junior Stephen Mistovich will slide over to shortstop this season. He hit .298 (14-47) as a sophomore and drove in 8 runs. He also led the team in walks with 14. Sophomore J.D. Hall started 13 games as a freshman – where he hit .371 (13-35) and scored 8 times.

Weaknesses

The Wildcats will be without three key seniors – who started each game last Spring. Pat Carano batted .411 while registering a 1.89 ERA in 33 1/3 innings (35 Ks). Mason Morell, a two-year starter at shortstop, hit .289 (19 Rs). The ‘Cats will also be without Jake Kriebel, who led the team with 25 basehits. Despite the leadership that those three players had displayed, Struthers must locate pitching as they graduated 102.1 from last year’s 162.1 total innings of work.

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Girard, 5

Mar. 28 – at Edgewood, 5

Mar. 30 – Edgewood, 5

Apr. 1 – Fitch (DH), 11

Apr. 3 – Lakeside, 5

Apr. 4 – at Lakeside, 5

Apr. 6 – at Poland, 5

Apr. 8 – at Campbell Memorial, 12

Apr. 13 – vs. Buckeye Valley (Myrtle Beach), 6

Apr. 14 – vs. Calvary Day (Myrtle Beach), 12

Apr. 15 – vs. Highland Regional (Myrtle Beach), 12

Apr. 16 – vs. Halifax County (Myrtle Beach), 12

Apr. 19 – Niles, 5

Apr. 20 – Champion, 5

Apr. 21 – at Niles, 5

Apr. 24 – Lakeview, 5

Apr. 25 – at Lakeview, 5

Apr. 26 – at West Branch, 5

Apr. 27 – at Harding, 5

Apr. 28 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 29 – Twinsburg, 12

May 1 – at Jefferson, 5

May 2 – Jefferson, 5

May 4 – at Brookfield, 5

May 8 – at Hubbard, 5

May 9 – Hubbard, 5