$3K found in garbage bag during Youngstown drug raid

Officers arrested Rudolph Alford, 65, at the scene. He is charged with drug possession

By Published: Updated:
Rudolph Alford
Arrested March 20 - Rudolph Alford, 65, charged with drug possession

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found $3,000 in cash inside a garbage bag during a drug raid on the city’s south side.

Police were serving a search warrant Monday just before 6 p.m. at a home at 103. E. Warren Ave. when they found crack cocaine and digital scales inside the house along with $3,000 in cash inside a garbage bag, according to a police report.

Another $300 was found in Alford’s wallet, the report stated.

