Alfred L. Kennedy Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Alfred L. Kennedy 52, of Warren died at his home Tuesday evening, March 21.

He was born May 24, 1964 in Warren, he was the son of Dorothy Mathews Kennedy and had been a lifelong area resident.

Alfred had worked for Carmen’s Pizza shop for many years.

He enjoyed Rock and Roll music, muscle cars and spending time with family and friends. When he was able to, he enjoyed washing and waxing his cars and was particular of their appearance.

Besides his wife, the former Pamela Foertch, whom he married April 12, 1988, he will be sadly missed by his two brothers, William (Sandy) Kennedy in North Carolina and Daniel (Carol) Kennedy of Biloxi, Mississippi; a sister, Jane (Edward) Brown of Warren, and several nieces and nephews. Two especially, his “little sidekick”, Olivia, and his “little buddy”, Jayden.

He also leaves his two dogs, Grayczee and Luigi, as well as his cats, Crystal and Tigger.

Alfred was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; his in-laws, Margaret and Richard Foertch and a brother-in-law, James King.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday March 26, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, where friends may call one hour prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions to be made in the form of donations to an Animal Welfare organization.

